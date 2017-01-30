RDU travelers weigh in on Trump travel ban

Protests have sprung up at airports across the country following President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, including at Raleigh-Durham International Airport this past weekend.It's why immigration lawyers have taken up posts at the international arrivals gate, and folks traveling here have a variety of opinions on the executive order.Jenny Doyle, a Raleigh immigration lawyer, is on the watch when it comes to RDU's international flights from London and Paris -- on watch to make sure no immigrants are detained without representation -- and she's not the only one.She is part of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and said at least one lawyer has been on watch for the international flights since the start of the weekend.Doyle said she's prepared to fight this one for the long run."Making sure that our laws are properly navigated," she said. "We are a country of law and order, not of reckless ideology."Others, such as President Trump supporter Nephi Brock, praised the executive order.Brock said his concerns center around safety and thinks the measures are about verifying information."It's refreshing to see a president that keeps his word," Brock said. "And is helping to make sure that people don't come in and out of the country, and we don't know who they are and what they're here for."Nasira Sayed and her husband, Rafiq Sayed, are U.S. citizens, who came to this country after fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan because of their faction of Muslim beliefs.They're from Cary, traveling to London to visit their daughter, and though they said their faith teaches them to obey and respect authority, they still think the executive order -is unethical."You know him targeting Muslims, I think that is unfair because our country is based on people from all the nations," Rafiq said. "I mean, we're all refugees of one type or another."Abe Piasek is also an immigrant. He came here in 1947 through Ellis Island from Poland.Piasek is a holocaust survivor, and while he's against the executive orders, he thinks some of the tensions and gaps on the matter can bridged by immigrants through integration."When I came over here I was integrated right away, and I learned to speak, mingle with everybody, and that's why I'm very, very happy to be here now," Piasek said.In the meantime, immigration lawyers plan to linger around the international arrivals gate, hoping to defend anyone detained.