Reactions run hot after Trump's climate accord decision

Do you agree or disagree with President Trump's decision to withdraw from the #ParisAccord — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) June 1, 2017

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement has many people talking."I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," said President Trump to an audience full of applause in the White House Rose Garden and to the entire world.Under President Barack Obama, the U.S. agreed to reduce emissions by 26% by the year 2025, but President Trump said this promise came at a great cost to American taxpayers.The North Carolina Republican Party applauded the president's decision."President Trump's executive decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord is in the best interest of our taxpayers and delivers on his promise to put America first. The negative repercussions of this Obama-era deal would wreak havoc on our economy to the tune of $3 trillion and cause (us) to lose 3.1 million manufacturing jobs," said NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes. "The people of North Carolina cannot afford to bear the burden of a bad deal that only hurts hardworking people across our country. President Trump remains committed to job growth, reinvigorating our economy, and maintaining our status as a leader on the world stage.Trump said the decision will boost jobs in manufacturing and specifically mentioned that it would put more coal miners back to work.Some were skeptical."The notion that this change in policy will somehow resurrect the coal mine sector is a little bit hard to fathom," said Brian Murray, Director of Duke University's Energy Initiative. "Coal mining is subject to market forces that reduced employment significantly over the last several decades.Some city leaders across the country are speaking out against the decision. Sixty-one mayors are pledging to uphold the Paris Accord on the local level. Durham's Mayor Bill Bell is on that list.It is too important an issue for cities not to be involved. Durham is a city of innovation and a city that has adopted sustainability and carbon-reduction goals," said Mayor Bell. "I am of the opinion that now is not the time to step away either locally or nationally from practices agreed to in the Paris agreement."Gov. Roy Cooper also released a statement criticizing the president's move:"The United States should be a leader in fighting pollution. Pulling out of the Paris accord is wrong for our country, our children, and the generations to come."