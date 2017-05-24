U.S. & WORLD

Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him

EMBED </>More Videos

A Montana Republican candidate has been accused of body-slamming a Guardian reporter. (KTRK)

Bobby Caina Calvan
HELENA, Montana --
A reporter said the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat "body-slammed" him Wednesday, the day before the special election.

Greg Gianforte, a Republican, was in a private office giving an interview when Guardian newspaper reporter Ben Jacobs went into the office without permission, Gianforte campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Jacobs "aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg's face, and began asking badgering questions" before being asked to leave, Scanlon said in a statement.

Gianforte asked Jacobs to lower a phone that being used as an audio recorder, then tried to grab it, the campaign said. Scanlon said Jacobs then grabbed Gianforte's wrist and both apparently fell to the ground.

Jacobs tweeted that Gianforte broke his glasses and is heard telling the candidate in an audio recording that the newspaper posted. In the recording, Gianforte can be heard saying that he was "sick and tired of you guys" and to "get the hell out of here."

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating allegations of an assault involving the wealthy Bozeman businessman.

Jacobs, who was taken to a Bozeman hospital, could not be reached for comment by The Associated Press, and authorities did not provide any other details about the altercation.

The allegations come as Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist made their final appeal to voters ahead of Thursday's special election to fill the state's seat in the U.S. House. Ryan Zinke resigned to join Trump's Cabinet as secretary of the Interior Department.

Late Wednesday evening, The Associated Press reported that Fox News said a crew saw Gianforte grab the Guardian reporter by the neck and slam him to the ground.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsviral videocontroversial videou.s. & worldassaultcongressional raceMontana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
ISIS sets sights on Vegas for possible terror targets
Man fails when trying to backflip at graduation
Wanted: Cat Cuddler
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
CBO: 23M more uninsured under House health care bill
2016 'one of deadliest ever' for police?
Supreme Court says race used to draw 2 NC districts
Trump's $4.1 trillion budget features deep domestic cuts
More Politics
Top Stories
Severe weather threat diminishes across viewing area
Storm rips through Yadkin County elementary school
Seems hard to hide, but stolen ice trailer still missing
I-Team: Don't let scams ruin your summer plans
Tech takeover: Will a robot put you out of a job?
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
Man arrested for tampering with co-worker's drink
Show More
CBO: 23M more uninsured under House health care bill
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
ISIS sets sights on Vegas for possible terror targets
Durham veterinarian charged with fraud, identity theft
Bat found in Raleigh home tests positive for rabies
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Charlotte to host NBA All-Star game in 2019
Seems hard to hide, but stolen ice trailer still missing
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
More Video