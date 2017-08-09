POLITICS

Republicans accuse Governor Cooper of illegal campaign activities

Gov. Roy Cooper

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Republican Party charged Wednesday that Democratic Governor Roy Cooper accepted thousands of dollars from a political action committee during an event at Sunset Beach, while NC lawmakers were debating pending legislation in a session that would have affected the PAC.

Republicans say that's a violation of campaign law and they've filed a complaint.

In a response, Morgan Jackson with the Cooper Campaign said:

"The event was hosted by individuals and all fundraising expenses were paid for by the Cooper Campaign. This a baseless complaint that just happens to come out on a day that public polling numbers were released showing that Governor Cooper has strong statewide approval ratings."

At a news conference, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes said Democrats have a history of not being transparent and not following the letter of the law.

"Apparently, Governor Cooper and the Democrats do not go by the same rules that we do," he offered.



In a statement, NC Democratic Party Executive Director Kimberly Reynolds said.

"This is a complete waste of time and a sad attempt to distract from the NC GOP's flailing agenda, sinking poll numbers, and Governor Cooper's popularity."
