Republicans accuse Governor Cooper of illegal campaign activities

The North Carolina Republican Party charged Wednesday that Democratic Governor Roy Cooper accepted thousands of dollars from a political action committee during an event at Sunset Beach, while NC lawmakers were debating pending legislation in a session that would have affected the PAC.Republicans say that's a violation of campaign law and they've filed a complaint.In a response, Morgan Jackson with the Cooper Campaign said:"The event was hosted by individuals and all fundraising expenses were paid for by the Cooper Campaign. This a baseless complaint that just happens to come out on a day that public polling numbers were released showing that Governor Cooper has strong statewide approval ratings."At a news conference, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes said Democrats have a history of not being transparent and not following the letter of the law."Apparently, Governor Cooper and the Democrats do not go by the same rules that we do," he offered.In a statement, NC Democratic Party Executive Director Kimberly Reynolds said."This is a complete waste of time and a sad attempt to distract from the NC GOP's flailing agenda, sinking poll numbers, and Governor Cooper's popularity."