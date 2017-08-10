POLITICS

Resident asks NC county to replace Confederate statue

Randolph County Courthouse (Jimmy Emerson/Flickr)

ASHEBORO, N.C. --
A request to remove a Confederate monument at a North Carolina county courthouse is a new entrant into the nationwide debate over the presence and preservation of such monuments.

WFMY-TV reports former local NAACP president Dr. Wesley Fennell asked Randolph County commissioners at their meeting Monday to remove the bronze Confederate soldier from the courthouse and replace it with one honoring the Quakers.

Randolph County Manager Hal Johnson says commissioners have not made a decision or discussed the issue yet. Johnson says Randolph County was part of an 1861 vote in which 90 percent of its citizens voted to stay in the Union. Johnson says the county's Historic Preservation Commission should compile the history and meaning of community monuments to provide information to citizens.

The statue was erected in 1911.
