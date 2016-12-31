ROY COOPER

New N. Carolina governor wastes no time stepping into role

North Carolina Governor-elect Roy Cooper and his wife Kristin greet supporters during an election night rally in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH --
North Carolina's new governor is wasting no time stepping into the role with a swearing-in minutes into the New Year.

Democrat Roy Cooper's decision to take his oath just after midnight Sunday reflects the unusual election cycle and the state's contentious partisan politics. One of his aides has said Cooper wants to get a quick start on gubernatorial duties after his transition period was shortened by a protracted debate over vote-counting in the close race against outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.

The pared-down ceremony comes a week before Cooper's public inauguration, which will include a parade and other fanfare. McCrory took his oath of office during the day on Jan. 5, 2013 ahead of his public inauguration.

READ MORE: Cooper team reveals details for governor's swearing in

Political scientist Michael Bitzer of Catawba College said he couldn't recall another governor taking his oath just minutes after the clock strikes midnight, but he said it's not surprising in the contentious political environment that included new laws to strip Cooper of some of his power before he even took office.

"In our polarized political environment, it's not surprising that once a term in office ends, the new administration wants to assume that power," he said.

For his part, Cooper has already begun ushering out stalwarts of the McCrory administration. Cooper spokeswoman Megan Jacobs said Thursday that dismissal notices were given in the past week to a few dozen McCrory political appointees.

WATCH: Gov. Pat McCrory reflects on term and honor of being governor


Turnover among those positions isn't uncommon, but the swiftness of the dismissals carries extra weight in light of the recent legislation that limits Cooper's number of political appointees to 425. That's less than a third of the number McCrory had.

Cooper has threatened to take Republicans to court over the laws passed during a surprise December special session. A state Superior Court judge on Friday temporarily blocked a law that ends the control governors exert over statewide and county election boards. Cooper's attorney said more legal challenges are planned next week.

Another of the laws requires Cooper's Cabinet choices to be confirmed by legislators. The state Constitution gives the Senate the ability to "advise and consent" to the governor's appointees by a majority vote, but that provision hadn't been used in at least several decades.

Cooper is a 30-year veteran of state politics - 14 years in the legislature before 16 as attorney general - and claimed victory on Election Night. But it was another 27 days before McCrory conceded while dozens of ballot protests were considered and a partial recount was held in Durham County. In the end, Cooper won by about 10,000 votes.

Cooper's public inaugural ceremony will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, followed by a parade and party at the governor's mansion.
Related Topics:
politicsroy cooperpat mccrorynorth carolina newsgubernatorial raceRaleigh
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROY COOPER
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
NC Dems chair leaving party better than she found it
Cooper team reveals details for governor's swearing-in
Failed deal to undo HB2 marks rocky start for governor
More roy cooper
POLITICS
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
Judge blocks law limiting governor, school board powers
McCrory reflects on legacy as governor, his future
More Politics
Top Stories
Raleigh Police arrest third suspect in fatal hotel shooting
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
Suspect in PA trooper's death shot and killed
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
Authorities respond to serious crash in Willow Spring
In Benson, search continues for missing Florida man
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride stops midway
Show More
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Durham Police seek clues in string of smash-and-grabs
Woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
Durham DWI victim: Be smart, safe this New Year's Eve!
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos