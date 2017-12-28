POLITICS

Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result

Roy Moore's Alabama senate race draws endorsement in NC.

MONTGOMERY, Alabama --
Republican Roy Moore filed a lawsuit to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.

The court filing occurred about 14 hours ahead of Thursday's meeting of a state canvassing board to officially declare Jones the winner of the Dec. 12 special election. Jones defeated Moore by about 20,000 votes.

Moore's attorney wrote in the complaint filed late Wednesday that he believed there were irregularities during the election and said there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.

"This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone," Moore said in a statement released Wednesday announcing the complaint.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told The Associated Press Wednesday evening that he has no intention of delaying the canvassing board meeting.

"It is not going to delay certification and Doug Jones will be certified (Thursday) at 1 p.m. and he will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the third of January," Merrill said.

In the complaint, Moore's attorneys noted the higher than expected turnout in the race, particularly in Jefferson County, and said that Moore's numbers were suspiciously low in about 20 Jefferson County precincts.

Merrill said he has so far not found evidence of voter fraud, but that his office will investigate any complaint that Moore submits.

Moore has not conceded the race to Jones and has sent several fundraising emails to supporters asking for donations to investigate claims of voter fraud.

Jones and Moore were competing to fill the U.S. Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore's campaign was wounded by accusations against Moore of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicslawsuitroy mooresenateAlabama
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
President Trump signs $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law
Wall will protect Trump golf course from climate change
GOP tax bill clears Congress, heads to President Trump
House passes GOP tax bill, heads to the Senate
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Cary mom left son in cold to attend Christmas party
North Carolina driver's education law goes into effect in January
Sheriff: NC man shoots at car with girlfriend, children inside
Boy dies after treehouse collapses on top of him
Suspended Markell Johnson facing felonious assault charges
'Gaming Disorder' to be recognized as mental health condition
Islamic State claims attack on Shiite center, 41 dead
Big Weather says Triangle won't likely see snow this week
Show More
Search along Eno River for missing Durham woman, man
Raleigh organization trying to collect 300 heaters
Hope Mills family loses everything in house fire
Raleigh man accused of throwing hot grits at girlfriend
Garner Police investigate after two credit unions robbed
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Duke wins Quick Lane Bowl
Step-by-step: Star Wars Christmas Cookies
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
More Photos