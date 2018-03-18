U.S. & WORLD

Russia reportedly luring voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Various Russian election authorities are reportedly raffling off phones, watches and even cars in an effort to increase voter turnout in the country's election. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Danny Clemens
While countries around the world are battling low election turnouts and voter apathy, some Russian election commissions are reportedly luring voters to the polls by offering free iPhones, watches and even cars.

Regional election commissions have been instructed to craft a "holiday-like atmosphere" around Sunday's presidential election, according to various local media reports.

As part of a $13 million public relations campaign, one agency is sponsoring a post-voting selfie contest aimed specifically at young voters, according to the Moscow Times, an English-language newspaper in the capital. The paper said similar giveaways were piloted during local elections last September.

First-time voters were promised concert tickets at some other polling stations in Moscow, according to the Associated Press, and cities in Siberia are giving away Apple Watches, cars and GoPro cameras as part of similar publicity campaigns, Radio Free Europe reported.

Incumbent Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win a fourth term, his last under current constitutional term limits. Putin urged voters to "use your power to choose the future of our great country" during a televised address before the election.

One local mayor told the AP that local and state employees have been pressured to make sure voter turnout is above 60 percent. For comparison, 55.7 percent of the U.S. voting-age population participated in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center. Several European nations saw voter turnout percentages in the sixties and seventies in recent national elections.

Russian media have cited Kremlin sources hoping that the increased turnout among the country's 111 million registered voters would improve the legitimacy of the election in the eyes of the international community.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldrussiaiphoneelectronicselection 2018
U.S. & WORLD
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
Trump: Russia probe should have never started
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Trump: Russia probe should have never started
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Sessions fires former FBI deputy director McCabe
More Politics
Top Stories
More Snow? Seriously?
Police: Naked man pulled from Little River in Spring Lake
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
18-year-old college student confirmed as among victims of Florida bridge collapse
'The president is not going to fire him,' says Senate Republican of Mueller
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Wilson man charged with murder in fatal stabbing
Show More
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Duke rolls into Sweet 16 with 87-62 romp over Rhode Island
St. Patrick's Day Parade draws thousands to downtown Raleigh
Missing girl, 16, may have flown to Cancun with 45-year-old man: Police
Operation Medicine Drop
More News
Top Video
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
St. Patrick's Day Parade draws thousands to downtown Raleigh
VIDEO: Here's what UNC needs to do get win over Texas A&M
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
More Video