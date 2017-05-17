POLITICS

Scary morning, then joyful news for Sen. Thom Tillis

US Sen. Thom Tillis began with day with a health scare, collapsing during a charity run.

with the Associated Press
WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina suffered a medical problem during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and was taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was reportedly seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about 15-20 minutes into the three-mile race, which started at 8 a.m.

He later took to Twitter saying he "just got overheated ... to CPR, no special measures needed."



A spokesperson said Tillis became dehydrated and overheated. Good Samaritans and Capitol Police came to help and started chest compressions.

He later got a clean bill of health from doctors and was released from the hospital. In a message posted on YouTube he said he's already back on the job.



It got even better later, when Tillis tweeted that he was going to become a grandfather.



Tillis was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an annual event in Anacostia Park in the district. He was leading his own team, "Team Tillis."



Many politicians and other prominent Washington, D.C., figures run the annual race. Proceeds go to charity.


Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator, elected to the Senate in November 2014 after serving in the North Carolina legislature from 2009-2015.

He serves on the Senate Armed Services, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committees, as well as the Senate's Special Committee on Aging.



Last Friday, the senator was in Raleigh for The Jesse Helms Center Foundation's "Foreign Policy and Trade Challenges in the Age of Trump" forum.

He is married to Susan Tillis with two children.

