Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

Republican Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after a blood clot was removed.On Wednesday evening, the 80-year-old Senator's office released a statement through the Mayo Clinic:"On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot."Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria."The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation."The Senator's doctors say he is recovering from his surgery 'amazingly well' and his underlying health is excellent."McCain was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for five years.President Donald Trump released a statement following the news of McCain's diagnosis."Senator John McCain has always been a fighter," Trump said. "Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon."North Carolina's Sen. Thom Tillis also reacted to the news."John McCain is an American hero and a fighter through and through," Tillis, R-NC, said. "Courage and fearlessness have always defined his distinguished career of public service. Susan and I join all North Carolinians in praying for Senator McCain's recovery and return to the United States Senate."McCain's office also released the following statement Wednesday:"Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate."On Saturday, the Mayo Clinic released a statement at the behest of the McCain family:"Following a routine annual physical, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye on Friday, July 14 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Surgeons successfully removed the 5-cm blood clot during a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision. Tissue pathology reports are pending within the next several days.