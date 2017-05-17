POLITICS

Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during DC race, but says he's 'doing well'

Sen. Thom Tillis

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and was taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was reportedly seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about 15-20 minutes into the three-mile race, which started at 8 a.m., however he did not receive CPR.

He later took to Twitter saying he "just got over heated ... to CPR, no special measures needed."



The ACLI Capital Challenge Three Mile Team Race was being held in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an annual event in Anacostia Park in the district. He was leading his own team, "Team Tillis."



Many politicians and other prominent Washington, D.C., figures run the annual race. Proceeds go to charity.

A race spokesperson tells ABC11 that Tillis did not hurt himself and was alert when he was taken to George Washington University Hospital.

Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator, elected to the Senate in November 2014 after serving in the North Carolina legislature from 2009-2015. He serves on the Senate Armed Services, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committees, as well as the Senate's Special Committee on Aging.



Last Friday, the senator was in Raleigh for The Jesse Helms Center Foundation's "Foreign Policy and Trade Challenges in the Age of Trump" forum.

RELATED: Tillis on Comey firing: 'Not the way I would've done it'

He is married to Susan Tillis with two children.
