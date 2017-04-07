POLITICS

Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017, for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By ERICA WERNER
WASHINGTON --
The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

The vote was 54-45 on Friday. The victory gives President Donald Trump's 49-year-old nominee a lifetime spot on the court and his party a much-needed political win after failing to pass legislation on health care and other issues.

The final confirmation vote came after Senate Republicans rewrote the chamber's rules, voting to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold on Supreme Court nominees. The change allowed the Senate to proceed to the final vote with a simple majority.

Democrats opposed Gorsuch in part because Senate Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
GOP sponsors say new bathroom bill not a 'trans thing'
Senate GOP 'goes nuclear,' clearing way for Trump court pick
Nunes stepping aside from Russia probe
More Politics
Top Stories
Do you have this Powerball ticket?
Former NC student killed in Myrtle Beach balcony fall
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
Rocky Mount bank robbed; police search for suspect
Man arrested in sex offense case involving two girls
Swedish PM says Stockholm truck crash was an attack
Football player accused of assault cleared by UNC
Show More
Police warn counterfeit money circulation increasing
Windy, chilly ahead of the weekend! Wind advisory today
Airstrike order raises questions about congressional approval
Full text of President Trump's remarks on Syria strike
What the strike on Syria may mean for Fort Bragg
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
More Photos