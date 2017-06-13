AG Sessions calls allegations of any collusion with Russia to undermine elections "an appalling and detestable lie." https://t.co/FJo7GoY4Z9 pic.twitter.com/Zwr1IbAfdM — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 13, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified in an open session before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday afternoon as a part of its ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.During his testimony Session stated he did not meet with foreign officials to discuss the presidential election, saying any suggestion that he colluded with Russians during the campaign is an "appalling and detestable lie."His response came after Senate Democrats raised questions about whether Sessions privately met with Sergey Kislyak at an April 2016 foreign policy event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington.Sessions said he was there for a speech by then-candidate Donald Trump and members of Sessions' staff were also in attendance; however, he said he does not recall any private meetings or conversations with Russian officials at that event.In March, he stepped aside from the federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the presidential campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with Kislyak.Sessions said that Americans deserve an honest and transparent government "and that's what we're giving them."He contradicted fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony about his concerns over a meeting he had with Trump.Comey testified Thursday that Sessions did not respond when he complained that he did not want to be left alone with President Donald Trump again.This was after a February meeting in which Comey said Trump told Sessions and others to leave the room before asking him to drop a probe into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia.Sessions said he was not silent, saying he stressed to Comey the need to be careful about following appropriate policies.He said he is confident that Comey understood and would abide by the Justice Departments rules on communications with the White House about ongoing investigations.Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia because he was involved in the campaign.He claimed his recusal was not because he had done something wrong or was, himself, the subject of the investigation.He said he stepped aside because Justice Department rules prevent such a conflict of interest.Sessions became attorney general in February but did not recuse himself from that probe until March.He said it "became clear to me over time that I qualified as a principal adviser to the campaign and it was appropriate and right for me to recuse myself."Session said he never had conversations with FBI Director James Comey about his job performance before his firing; however, he said he was involved in Comey's firing because he oversees the FBI.