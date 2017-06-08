Some progressive groups are praising Governor Roy Cooper's call for a special session, designed to put pressure on lawmakers to redraw districts the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional.North Carolina lawmakers will be gaveling for the special session Thursday, but the formal meeting may not last very long.Cooper signed a proclamation directing lawmakers convene this afternoon to begin a session that runs simultaneously with the legislature's current work session. There are also questions whether he had the legal authority to tell the lawmakers the "extra session" must end in no later than two weeks.Cooper told reporters Wednesday that legislators need to act immediately and draw new boundaries because the nation's highest court has upheld a lower court decision striking down nearly 30 House and Senate districts as illegal racial gerrymanders.Progress NC Action Executive Director Gerrick Brenner sent a statement saying in part: "These maps should be redrawn immediately, and the state should hold special elections as soon as possible."However, Republican lawmakers are calling the governor's request for a special session a "stunt."Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell) and Rep. David Lewis (R-Harnett) issued a joint statement Wednesday saying in part: "Gov. Cooper has no constitutional role in redistricting, and we have no order from the courts to redraw maps by his preferred timeline."The NAACP is holding a news conference in Durham about redistricting Thursday morning.