Some NC residents, hospitals worry over Obamacare repeal

More than half a million people in North Carolina would lose health insurance if Congress votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act.An ABC11 I-Team report found that and more as families express concern on the uncertain future of President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement during his presidency."We might have to ration our medications," Durham resident Claire Sechrist told ABC11. "It's a scary thought, but we don't know what we'd be able to afford."President-elect Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., said Wednesday that the new administration won't "pull the rug out" from those covered by "Obamacare."Sechrist is just one of the 533,252 people in North Carolina who signed up for coverage in 2017 through the HealthCare.gov marketplace. She first signed up in 2014 after her husband, Mark Kennedy, lost his job and was offered coverage through COBRA - at $2,000 a month."I still have asthma, and if it follows the pattern of my mother, it could get worse," Sechrist added. "It's gotten worse over the past year. It's scary to not know if you can control it."According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 21 percent of those who signed up this year did so for the first time. The data shows 55 percent of users are ages 18-55 and 56 percent are female.Nationally, more than 11.54 million Americans are signed up for health insurance through the marketplace, including 2.6 million new applicants. DHHS data shows 63 percent of users are ages 18-54, and 54 percent are female.The potential repeal of the ACA has hospitals concerned too, as providers warned the loss of health insurance could force patients to clog emergency rooms instead of visiting primary care physicians."It's the most expensive place for them to get care, often the most stressful and not the right environment." Julie Henry, spokeswoman for the North Carolina Hospitals Association, told the ABC11 I-Team. "And certainly it's costly - not only to the hospital and individual but also to society. We're trying to lower health care costs and when we're getting care in the most expensive setting, that is not helping."In an interview with Fox News Channel, Trump said "nobody is going to be dying on the streets with a President Trump."Trump said his plan would "probably" turn Medicaid over to the states in the form of block grants to cover low-income people.