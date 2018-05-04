POLITICS

South Carolina ban on nearly all abortions dies in late-night vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. --
South Carolina's Senate has effectively killed a ban on almost all abortions in the state.

Local media report that lawmakers voted 24-21 early Friday morning to return the bill to committee, effectively ending its chances for passage. Five Republicans joined the Democrats on the vote.

Democrats filibustered hours against the measure, which would only have allowed abortions in cases of rape, incest or risk of the mother's life.

Republicans had hoped some Democrats would give up and leave the chamber, giving the GOP the three-fifths majority needed to shut down the filibuster and pass the abortion.

But no Democrats left, with some canceling travel and vacation plans to remain in Columbia. All 45 eligible senators were present for the 1 a.m. vote Friday.
