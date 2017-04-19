POLITICS

Special session challenge latest effort to block GOP laws

NC General Assembly

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
RALEIGH --
Laws approved by the Republican-dominated legislature that reduced powers of North Carolina's new Democratic governor are getting challenged again - this time on arguments the December special session in which they were approved was illegal.

Government reform group Common Cause and ten state residents sued Wednesday in Wake County. They allege legislative leaders violated the state Constitution when the session convened Dec. 14 after only two hours' notice.

GOP lawmakers proceeded to pass laws shifting control over administering elections away from incoming Gov. Roy Cooper and subjecting his Cabinet to Senate confirmation. Cooper and others already have sued over the laws, with mixed results in court.

Burton Craige (Kreg) - an attorney in Wednesday's lawsuit - says the short notice meant the public had no opportunity to "instruct their representatives."
