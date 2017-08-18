  • BREAKING NEWS Watch ABC11's live continuing coverage of Durham protests
  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Durham County sheriff's deputies blocking downtown streets, old courthouse closed due to possible protests
POLITICS

Steve Bannon resigns from the Trump administration.

Stephen Bannon (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon tells ABC News he has resigned from the Trump administration, two weeks ago, effective Aug. 14 - the one year mark of his joining the campaign.

He says he will continue to fight for the president's agenda outside the White House.

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump's general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House. The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he's also sparred with some of Trump's closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The White House Press Secretary released the following statement:

"White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best."

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
Load Comments
POLITICS
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents
Trump: Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped
Chapel Hill responds with prayer vigil to Charlottesville
More Politics
Top Stories
Rumor of KKK march brings protestors out in Durham
Man found fatally shot outside Fayetteville home
NC Confederate re-enactors pepper-sprayed, man charged
Trump: Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped
HEAT ADVISORY! Hot, humid today with few storms later
US: 1 American killed in Spain vehicle attacks
Lawyer: Protesters in statue vandalism receiving threats
2nd body found in Harnett County investigation
Show More
Several wounded in Finland stabbing; 1 suspect shot
Multi-vehicle crashes close I-40/85 in Orange County
What major tech companies are doing on hate groups
Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents
Durham schools to ban Confederate flag and Nazi swastika
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos