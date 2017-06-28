POLITICS

Stonewall Jackson descendants call for monument's removal

This Wednesday, June 28, 2017, shows the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. --
Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia's capital city.

Jack and Warren Christian say in a letter published by Slate late Wednesday that the removal of the Jackson statue and other Confederate monuments on Richmond's famed Monument Avenue will "necessarily further difficult conversations about racial justice."

Jack Christian told The Associated Press on Thursday that the monuments were clearly constructed to be "markers of white supremacy" and "make black people fearful."

RELATED STORY: Permit for KKK cross burning atop Georgia's Stone Mountain denied

Christian said he's pleased to see that Mayor Levar Stoney is now saying the city should consider removing or relocating its Confederate statues. The mayor had previously said he thought the monuments should stay but have context added.
Related Topics:
politicsconfederacyconfederate monument
