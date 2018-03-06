POLITICS

Supporters of 'Dreamers' protest outside Tillis' Raleigh office

EMBED </>More Videos

DACA recipients and supporters marched outside Sen. Thom Tillis' office on Tuesday.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Activists protested outside of Sen. Thom Tillis' office in Raleigh on Tuesday, demanding a clean DREAM Act.

Organizations involved include El Pueblo, El Centro Hispano, Tuesdays with Tillis, North Carolina NAACP, Casa El Salvador, Faith in Public Life, and the Adelante Coalition.

President Donald Trump's deadline to get rid of DACA was Monday, but court actions are putting this on hold, giving lawmakers more time to come up with a compromise.

RELATED: Opinion: Dreamers deserve the fundamental opportunity to remain here

A Tillis spokesperson issued this statement:

"The recent Supreme Court decision effectively pushed back the original March 5 deadline, giving Congress more time to work on a solution to provide long-term certainty for DACA recipients. There is broad bipartisan agreement in Congress that any deal must include solutions for DACA, border security and other immigration reforms. Senator Tillis is optimistic that a consensus can be reached and signed into law, and he will continue to work with his colleagues on a bipartisan basis to get it done."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdacaraleigh newswake county newspoliticsimmigrationRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban
In NC GOP victory, judges decide Supreme Court ruling is narrow
Opinion: Dreamers deserve the opportunity to remain here
At Oscars, stars to don orange gun violence awareness pins
More Politics
Top Stories
Charges dropped against Fayetteville mother who took children from grandma's house
Harnett County child sex offender caught re-entering US
Suspects in Cole Thomas case set to be released from jail
New in vitro method could be 'game changer' for aspiring parents
Man gets 28 years for killing North Carolina bicyclist
Raleigh Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies
Wildlife officers investigate animal traps in Durham neighborhood
For first time, average salary for NC teachers tops $50,000 per year
Show More
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from deployment
Students send cards to Parkland shooting survivors
Troubleshooter helps Cary cheer team get uniforms
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Raleigh
Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 6, 2018
New in vitro method could be 'game changer' for aspiring parents
Suspects in Cole Thomas case set to be released from jail
For first time, average salary for NC teachers tops $50,000 per year
More Video