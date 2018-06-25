POLITICS

Supreme Court won't hear North Carolina districting dispute



WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court is choosing not to take on a new case on partisan redistricting for now.

Instead, the justices are sending a dispute over North Carolina's heavily Republican congressional districting map back to a lower court for more work.

The court's order Monday follows a ruling last week in which it declared that Wisconsin voters who sued over the state's GOP-drawn legislative districts had not proven they have the right to bring their case in court.

The justices ordered the court in North Carolina to examine the same issue.

On the surface, the North Carolina case doesn't appear to have the same problem the high court identified in the Wisconsin lawsuit.

It could return to the Supreme Court quickly, perhaps in time for the term that begins in October.

Judges: NC must redraw congressional district maps
Federal judges ruled Tuesday that North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by legislative Republicans is illegally gerrymandered due to excessive partisanship that gave GOP a rock-solid advantage for most seats and must quickly be redone.
