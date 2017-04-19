WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Teachers, supporters rally for passage of HB13

EMBED </>More News Videos

Teachers and supporters held a rally in support of HB13.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Some parents picked up their children from school Wednesday and drove them straight to Halifax Mall to rally in support of HB13.

"The Senate must pass HB13 immediately," said NCAE President Mark Jewell before the fired-up crowd.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The legislation would save art, music, and P.E. classes in grades K-3. Specialty teachers across the state would also be able to keep their jobs.

RELATED: WCPSS faces harsh choices over class-size mandate

"Some students really get self-esteem and a confidence boost through these courses," said parent Kelly Talbolt.

READ HOUSE BILL 13 HERE (.pdf)

The legislation unanimously passed in the NC House in February. It has been languishing in a Senate committee.

Shelly Carver, a spokeswoman for Senate Leader Phil Berger, says the bill is being held up because the Wake County School District failed to provide requested data.

Carver also asserted that Wake County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Merrill spent millions of dollars that were intend to reduce class size.

WCPSS says every dollar used is done so in accordance with the statute, but admits in a letter to the state that staff "could not complete the NCASA survey in the format provided."

Merrill says more than 300 specialty teachers could be out of work unless HB13 is signed into law.

Greg Brooks is a P.E. Teacher in Cary. He and his wife, as a specialty teacher, aren't sure what comes next.

"We're looking for jobs and keeping our options open but we really want to stay in the North Carolina teaching system," Brooks said. "We both committed our lives to this and we want to continue doing this."

Nobody has received their walking papers in WCPSS, but teachers in other school districts have started receiving pink slips.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicswake county schoolswake county newsgeneral assemblyteacherseducationRaleighCaryApexMorrisvilleWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
WCPSS faces harsh choices over class-size mandate
With HB13 in limbo, teachers say art, PE, music at risk
Wake commissioners wrestle with school budget unknowns
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
Wake school board considers calendar changes
NC schools implore Senate to pass class-size bill
WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
WCPSS faces harsh choices over class-size mandate
With HB13 in limbo, teachers say art, PE, music at risk
Wake Co installing cameras on buses to monitor students
Wake commissioners wrestle with school budget unknowns
More wake county schools
POLITICS
Special session challenge latest effort to block GOP laws
WCPSS faces harsh choices over class-size mandate
Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Fayetteville mayor announces he will seek re-election
More Politics
Top Stories
YMCA bus involved in head-on crash in Raleigh
Man who allegedly threatened store workers with syringe arrested
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
I-Team: Help teens avoid summer job scams with these tips
Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Man in Raleigh crash tests twice legal limit
Sophisticated spam emails make it tough to spot a hoax
Show More
O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel
Man shot in back on Wabash Street in Durham
NC farmer preparing to plant finds body in field
3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries
Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
More News
Top Video
News digest for Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
I-Team: Help teens avoid summer job scams with these tips
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
More Video