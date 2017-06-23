Thousands of new jobs could be coming to NC: Here's why

Incentives are nothing new in North Carolina. The state (like every other) has a long history of sweetening the pot to make companies want to take root here. But if the Republican spending plan becomes law, the pot could get a whole lot sweeter.Currently, the state caps how much money it can offer companies in the form of tax incentives; in most cases, it's capped at $20 million per year. That means every year, a company can get up to $20 million if it delivers on certain expectations in the form of jobs.Remember, it's all about job creation. They have to create jobs and make money in order to qualify for and receive the incentive money. And if they put enough money in and create enough jobs, they can get even more.The largest incentives the state can offer would go to so-called "high value" companies. If they invest $500,000 and create a certain number of jobs, they can qualify to receive $35 million per year in incentives. But the change spelled out in the bi-annual budget that Republicans sent to the Governor on Thursday would lift the cap on JDIG (Job Development Investment Grant) programs entirely.Take a minute for that to sink in.There would be no limit to how much in tax incentives the state could offer a company to set up shop in the Tarheel State. Commerce Department spokesman David Rose said that would help North Carolina compete with other states and on a global level.The budget provision would apply to companies that invest more than $4 billion of capital investment in the state and create at least 5,000 jobs. House Speaker Tim Moore described it in the same terms as the budget: transformative.Reality check. Rose says no companies have located to North Carolina using the $35 million package yet. But Moore hinted that something big is around the corner."We're on the cusp of maybe landing a major industry in this state," Moore said in a budget news conference Thursday. He didn't provide many details about the company considering North Carolina but said it would create 8,600 jobs in one facility alone.Rose wouldn't offer more details either, saying negotiations are typically a secretive process and information isn't released until after the deal is final. He did confirm three "megasites," located in Edgecombe County near Rocky Mount, Randolph County near Greensboro and Chatham County near Siler City.If North Carolina secures the major employer, Moore said the deal will happen this year.