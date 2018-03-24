Thousands take part in Triangle March for Our Lives rally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3255338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The March for Our Lives Rally marches on the N.C. Capitol grounds, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3256135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fifth-grader Jack Zabaleta gave an impassioned speech Saturday at the Durham March for our Lives rally.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3255965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper11 HD over Durham March for Our Lives

The massive movement ---- happened all across the country on Saturday, including here in the Triangle.Raleigh and Durham both participated in the march -- Raleigh's event started at 10 a.m. and Durham's began at noon.Thousands attended Raleigh's event which ended at the Halifax Mall behind the state Legislative Building. Scheduled rally speakers included teenagers, a high school teacher and two Democratic state legislators. Democratic U.S. Rep. David Price addressed participants as the march began.In Durham, one of the highlights of the many speeches was the impassioned plea by fifth-grader Jack Zabaleta. Take a look below:Event organizers predicted more than 3,000 people would attend in support of legislation that would raise the age at which buyers can purchase some rifles and would improve and expand background checks.Summoned to action by student survivors of the Florida school shooting, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and many other cities across America on Saturday to press for gun control in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era."If you listen real close, you can hear the people in power shaking," David Hogg, a survivor who has emerged as one of the student leaders of the movement, told the roaring crowd of demonstrators at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington.He warned: "We will get rid of these public servants who only care about the gun lobby."Chanting "Vote them out!" and bearing signs reading "We Are the Change," ''No More Silence" and "Keep NRA Money Out of Politics," the protesters packed Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the White House.Large rallies with crowds estimated in the tens of thousands in some cases also unfolded in such cities as Boston; New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Houston; Fort Worth, Texas; Minneapolis; and Parkland, Florida, the site of the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.