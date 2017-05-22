POLITICS

Tillis weighs in on threats against lawmakers

Sen. Tillis discusses threats against congress members.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Carolina's junior senator says threats against congress members should be taken seriously but can't be allowed to adversely affect the work of lawmakers.

During the weekend, Congressman Al Green, a Democrat from Texas played for reporters a threat left on his voice mail.

The caller suggested Green should be lynched after calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

ABC11 caught up with Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, as he arrived for an event at the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.

Tillis said that though he has received no threats, and moves about freely with no worries about his safety, those threats against other members of congress are cause for concern.

"They have to be followed up on, because there could be a serious threat out there," Tillis said. "You've got to take them seriously, but you can't let them influence your movement patterns. You've got to go where you've got to go, like today."

