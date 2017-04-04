POLITICS

Traffic stop teaching in North Carolina driver's ed approved in committee

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A legislator said he believes his bill requiring North Carolina driver's education materials to direct motorists how to act during police stops would save lives if enacted.

The House Transportation Committee voted unanimously Tuesday for the legislation, which would put stop procedures and appropriate actions by drivers within the state driver's handbook and in school driver's education curriculum.

Rep. Ken Goodman of Rockingham spoke to committee members for the bipartisan legislation, introduced in light of recent deadly encounters between officers and drivers nationwide.

Virginia's governor signed similar legislation last month, while Illinois passed a law last year.

The North Carolina proposal would direct the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association, state Highway Patrol and police groups to be involved in developing the materials.

The bill now heads to another House committee.

