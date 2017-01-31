Triangle sees more protests against Trump directives

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1730835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters in downtown Raleigh railed against President Trump's Cabinet picks.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1730577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NC Attorney General Josh Stein

Protests continued in the Triangle on Tuesday in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order limiting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Demonstrators also expressed their concerns about some of Trump's Cabinet picks.On Monday, dozens of people protested outside the downtown Raleigh federal building where U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., has an office. On Tuesday morning, they were back at it, protesting the choice of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.On Tuesday evening, students and others gathered at Duke University for another protest.The demonstrators outside Duke Chapel spoke out against the travel and immigration policy that Trump has put in place for the next several months.Organizers called on university administrators to declare the campus an sanctuary and demanded the university pay for the legal fees of students not able to return to the United States because of the travel ban.North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein told ABC11 that he is considering taking legal action against the Trump Administration on behalf of North Carolinians affected by the travel ban.Stein said he thinks the travel ban is unconstitutional because in his eyes, it discriminates on the basis of religion.