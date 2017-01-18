Triangle Trump supporters plan bus trip for inauguration

A group of nearly 50 Donald Trump supporters from the Triangle plan to travel to Washington D.C. this Friday to ring in a Trump presidency.Wake County resident Kim Coley knew after the Cleveland convention that she would be attending a Trump inauguration."I knew without a doubt he was going to be the next president," Coley said.The trip was organized by Tom Price after garnering interest among Facebook friends. While Price will not be driving, he says he is hosting the trip.I think everybody is going to snooze on the way up there," said Price when asked what songs would be played to set the tone for the trip. "We may have some partying coming back. But I think at 4 o'clock in the morning, there's going to be some folks who want to sleep."Coley said she may have trouble sleeping Thursday night prior to the trip."My husband has threatened that if I don't sleep ... that he's going to give me a Tylenol PM to make sure I sleep on the bus," Price told ABC11. "Because nobody can handle all this energy in a confined space."Another concern for the thousands who plan on attending the inauguration is safety. Protesters have announced plans to voice their concerns during Friday's festivities."I'm hoping that the naysayers will listen more than they'll talk," Coley said. "Hopefully they'll hear something that may give them a little hope. Isn't that what we all want?"Coley is excusing her 19-year-old son from college classes on Friday so he can attend. He will be arriving to Wake County late Thursday and on the charter bus first thing Friday morning.Price says he has room for two more spots on the bus if anyone is interested. He also says the trip will be a day trip and the group plans to return late Friday night.