After President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office Friday, Triangle resident Angela Flynn, along with hundreds of thousands, will be protesting. More specifically, Flynn will be joining thousands of other women in Washington D.C. on Saturday for the Women's March.Flynn said once she learned of a march in Washington following the inauguration, she knew she would be in attendance."I never not acknowledged (Trump) would be president," Flynn said.She will be marching as a form of protest against the rhetoric of the election; one that has been categorized as threatening, insulting and demonizing."I thought there's no way this could be a serious campaign," Flynn recalled as she watched Trump's campaign pick up steam.Flynn characterized herself as not anti-Trump, but pro-woman."The President-elect has shown himself to not really have a sense of women's rights and respect of women," Flynn told ABC11. "And I think they need to know there are a lot of us. And we feel strongly about this and they need to hear us."While many other women will be marching in their respective cities, with one such march taking place in Raleigh, Flynn said she feels it's necessary to travel to Washington in support of women's suffrage."To march in Washington in the heart of our country, literally on the steps of the Capitol is sending a message that is so personal, and so immediate, and so visible to our elected representatives in Congress, that nothing else quite compares," Flynn said.When the march is done and attendees travel home, Flynn hopes then-President Trump will understand the bigger picture."I'd really like for him to look out (of the White House) and go 'Dang I'd better pull my act together,' " Flynn said. "Then also I hope he says 'maybe I don't have a mandate.' "