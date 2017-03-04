POLITICS

Trump alleges Obama had Trump phones wiretapped during race

President Donald Trump meets with health insurance company CEOs, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

PALM BEACH, Fla. --
President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump's telephones "wire tapped" during last year's election, but Trump isn't offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation.

Trump says in a series of tweets that he "just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower."


There's no immediate White House comment, and an Obama spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's tweets could be in response to Democrat's outcry following revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions - in his confirmation hearings - didn't disclose his contacts with Russia's American ambassador during the campaign. Sessions - a senator at that time - was Trump's earliest Senate supporter.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia influenced the election to help Trump win.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
