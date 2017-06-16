POLITICS

Trump announces rollback of Obama administration policy on Cuba

President Trump announces his new policy on Cuba.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN
MIAMI, Florida --
President Donald Trump declared Friday he was restoring some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were lifted as part of the Obama administration's historic easing. He challenged the communist government of Raul Castro to negotiate a better deal for Cubans and Cuban-Americans.

Announcing the rollback of President Barack Obama's diplomatic opening during a speech in Miami, Trump said Cuba had secured far too many concessions from the U.S. in the "misguided" deal but "now those days are over." He said penalties on Cuba would remain in place until its government releases political prisoners, stops abusing dissidents and respects freedom of expression.

"America has rejected the Cuban people's oppressors," Trump said in a crowded, sweltering auditorium. "They are rejected officially today - rejected."

Though Trump's announcement stops short of a full reversal of the Cuba rapprochement, it targets the travel and economic engagement between the countries that has blossomed in the short time since relations were restored. The goal is to halt the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services in a bid to increase pressure on Cuba's government.

Embassies in Havana and Washington will remain open. U.S. airlines and cruise ships will still be allowed to serve the island 90 miles south of Florida. The "wet foot, dry foot" policy, which once let most Cuban migrants stay if they made it to U.S. soil but was terminated under Obama, will remain terminated. Remittances to Cuba won't be cut off.

But individual "people-to-people" trips by Americans to Cuba, allowed by Obama for the first time in decades, will again be prohibited. And the U.S. government will police other such trips to ensure there's a tour group representative along making sure travelers are pursuing a "full-time schedule of educational exchange activities."

Trump described his move as an effort to ramp up pressure to create a "free Cuba" after more than half a century of communism.

"I do believe that end is in the very near future," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscubau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Landfills want to spray 'garbage juice' in the air?
Bill to fight opioid abuse clears NC Senate panel
Politifact: Senator Burr says Russia investigation transparent
Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee
More Politics
Top Stories
Raleigh police ID subject of manhunt
IRS warning about new mail scam
Cary police asking for help IDing robbery suspects
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
Fayetteville State University still without power
Man arrested in Raleigh fatal shooting
Amid uproar, Southern Baptists condemn 'alt-right'
Show More
5-week-old puppies rescued from hot car
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into side of SUV
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
ISIS leader may have been killed in strike: Russia
Landfills want to spray 'garbage juice' in the air?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos