PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming that Americans need photo IDs to buy groceries as he rails against the idea of noncitizens voting. (KGO)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming that Americans need photo IDs to buy groceries as he rails against the idea of noncitizens voting.

Trump was advocating for voter ID requirements at a Tampa, Florida, rally on Tuesday when he claimed the only time people don't need ID is when they want to vote.

He says: "If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."

RELATED: Six ways to legally enter the U.S.
EMBED More News Videos

A woman takes the oath of naturalization at a citizenship ceremony in San Jose, California on January 25, 2018.



It's unclear when the president last purchased groceries or anything else himself.

Trump had been railing against the idea of allowing noncitizens to vote, saying, "Only American citizens should vote in American elections."

He says, "The time has come for voter ID like everything else."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpshoppingu.s. & worldimmigrationimmigration reformWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Federal judge temporarily stops release of downloadable blueprints for 3D guns
NCDOT investigating Trump campaign flag on state-operated ferry
US economy surges to 4.1 percent growth rate in Q2
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Judge declines quick ruling on amendments restraining order
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
ABC11's Kaplan: Cooper vs. NCGA saga is all about the basics
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
More Politics
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News