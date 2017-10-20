POLITICS

Trump drawing of Empire State Building sells for $16,000

This image provided by Julien's Auctions shows a sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by President Donald Trump (Julien's Auctions via AP)

LOS ANGELES --
A sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by President Donald Trump has sold at auction for $16,000.

Julien's Auctions says the 12-inch-by-9-inch black marker depiction of the iconic New York City skyscraper was created by Trump for a charity auction in Florida during the time he opened his Mar-a-Lago estate as a private club in 1995.

Julien's says the piece signed by Trump went for less than $100 the first time it was sold. It was estimated to go for $8,000 to $12,000 at the auction that took place in Los Angeles and online Thursday.

The buyer has not been named.

The auction house says a portion of the proceeds of the sale are going to benefit WHDD-FM, a National Public Radio station in Connecticut.
