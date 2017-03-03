  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty phase of murder trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference Feb. 11, 2016 , on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump, his administration under siege for contacts with Russian officials, is calling for "an immediate investigation" into Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer's own ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump tweeted a photo Friday of Schumer meeting with Putin in New York in 2003.


The president called for a probe into Schumer's "ties to Russia and Putin" and called the New York senator "A total hypocrite!"

Schumer responded on Twitter a short time later writing that he would "happily talk" under oath about his meeting with Putin, which took place "in full view of press and public."


He then challenged Trump to do the same.

Trump's tweet comes a day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions came under scrutiny for his two meetings with a Russian ambassador.

READ MORE: Sessions steps aside from Russia contact investigation
