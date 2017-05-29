MEMORIAL DAY

Trump honors fallen soldiers in Memorial Day speech

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump honoring America's military dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day Monday.

Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in advance of his first Memorial Day remarks as president. The playing of "Taps" echoed as Trump placed his hand over his heart and military officers saluted.

"Here at this hallowed shrine, we honor the noblest among us, the men and women who paid the ultimate price for victory and for freedom," said Trump. "We pay tribute to those brave souls who raced into gunfire, roared into battle, and ran into hell to face down evil. They made their sacrifice not for fame, or for money, or even for glory, but for country."

In the first of two tweets Trump sent out on Monday, he said: "Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!"



From the podium of the cemetery's Memorial Amphitheater, the commander-in-chief relayed stories of those who served and urged Americans to continue with the day's theme of remembrance.

"We can never replace them. We cannot repay them. But we can always remember. And today, that is what we are doing," Trump said.

In the speech, Trump paid tribute to Army Spc. Christopher Horton; Special Forces Captain Andrew Byers; and Marine First Lt. Robert Kelly, the son of Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, whose family members were in attendance.

"And while we cannot know the extent of your pain, what we do know is that our gratitude to them and to you is boundless and undying," Trump said to the Gold Star families.

He also made special mention of former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, who sat in the audience at today's ceremony, thanking him for his service in World War II.

Earlier in the morning, the president visited the cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where he placed a wreath and had a moment of silence as a bugle player performed "Taps."

Trump's remarks at the Memorial Day ceremony was his first public appearance since returning from a nine-day foreign trip.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldmemorial day
Load Comments
MEMORIAL DAY
North Carolinians honor the fallen on Memorial Day
NC ruck march raises awareness about veteran suicide
Memorial Day by the numbers
JFK's legacy is set to be celebrated on his centennial
More memorial day
POLITICS
Source: Kushner sought secret back channel with Russia
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Cooper again sues GOP lawmakers over appointment powers
Food stamp cuts: What Pres. Trump's budget means for NC
More Politics
Top Stories
Firefighters battling large blaze at factory building in Henderson
Golf great Tiger Woods charged with DWI in Florida
Police identify dead man and officer involved in shooting
Man shot in Raleigh, police searching for suspect
North Carolinians honor the fallen on Memorial Day
Evening thunderstorms possible - chance of severe WX
To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning
Show More
JFK's legacy is set to be celebrated on his centennial
US mulling greatly expanded airplane laptop ban
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Myrtle Beach crash
4 dead in Oxford house fire, authorities say
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battling large blaze at factory building in Henderson
Police identify dead man and officer involved in shooting
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Myrtle Beach crash
3rd suspect charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
More Video