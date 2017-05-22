President Trump arrived in Israel shortly after noon on Monday on the second stop of his first foreign trip as president.The two-day visit there will include private meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, a wreath-laying at the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem and a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem.Trump touched down in Tel Aviv around 12:30 p.m. local time and was greeted by Prime Minister Netanyahu, his wife Sarah Netanyahu, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nehama Rivlin for the official welcome ceremony.Trump said peace in the Middle East can be achieved only by working together. He says, "there is no other way."Trump spoke during a brief airport ceremony after he arrived in Israel.Since taking office in January, Trump has been bullish about wanting to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve a peace that so far has been elusive. Trump meets later in the day with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.On Tuesday, Trump sits down with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.At the airport, Trump urged both sides to take advantage of the "rare opportunity" that he says currently exists under his administration to bring security, stability and peace to the region and its people.