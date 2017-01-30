.@POTUS has named Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of VA as Acting Attorney General. Sally Yates has been relieved. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 31, 2017

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, said Monday evening that she had directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees.Later Monday night, Trump replaced her, naming Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve in her place.The White House press office says in a statement Monday that Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States."The statement calls Yates an Obama administration appointee "who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration."Trump's order from Friday temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.Trump has picked Sen. Jeff Sessions to lead the Justice Department, but he has yet to be confirmed by the Senate."I am honored to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed," Boente said in a statement. "I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected."Yates said in a memo Monday that she is not convinced that Trump's order is lawful, or that its defense is consistent with the department's obligation to "always seek justice and stand for what is right."Yates was appointed deputy attorney general by President Barack Obama. She became acting attorney general once Loretta Lynch left the position.