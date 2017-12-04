POLITICS

Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

Trump tweeted early Monday that "Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama."


It was Trump's most full-throated endorsement of Moore, who has lost backing of many top Republicans since he was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Trump has assailed Democratic candidate Doug Jones and has defended Moore against allegations of child molestation. But the White House has said he has no plans to make campaign appearances.

Trump tweeted: "We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Triangle protesters call GOP tax reform bill a scam
Duke will leave Robert E. Lee statue site empty for a year
ABC News suspends Brian Ross for erroneous Flynn report
ABC News statement on Michael Flynn report
More Politics
Top Stories
Man charged in Mariah Woods' death to face judge
Fire guts Johnston County home, forces family out
Pedestrian struck, killed in Raleigh
My phone says snow. Is that real?!!
18-year-old man confesses to molesting 50 kids
Bullying leads to 13-year-old girl's suicide, family says
Met Opera suspends conductor after alleged sexual misconduct
Police: 1 injured in Raleigh shooting
Show More
Triangle protesters call GOP tax reform bill a scam
Eleven-year-old dies in Wendell car crash
CVS pushes into insurance with $69 billion Aetna bid
Duke will leave Robert E. Lee statue site empty for a year
Los Angeles, NYC, London chase growing mass of sex cases
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
More Photos