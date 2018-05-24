On Thursday, the White House announced that President Donald Trump canceled the June 12 summit in Singapore with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.In a letter to Un, Trump said the meeting was canceled based on "tremendous anger and open hostility" displayed in a recent statement, which referred to Vice President Mike Pence as a "political dummy" and said it is just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table.The letter also stated that Trump felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.""You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used," the letter continued.Trump ended the note stating that he hopes to have a meeting in the future and thanked him for releasing the American hostages.The cancelation came just hours after reports that North Korea demolished a nuclear test site in the northeast mountains.