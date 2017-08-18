Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday morning to say, "Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary!""The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough," his tweet continued.Trump's comment comes after police shot and killed five people wearing fake bomb belts who staged a deadly car attack in a seaside resort in Spain's Catalonia region Friday, just hours after a van plowed into pedestrians on a busy Barcelona promenade.Spanish authorities said the back-to-back vehicle attacks - as well as an explosion earlier this week in a house elsewhere in Catalonia - were related and the work of a large terrorist group. Three people were arrested, but a manhunt was underway for the driver of the van used in Thursday's Barcelona attack, which killed 14 people and injured 100 others. The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility.