POLITICS

Trump removes Steve Bannon from National Security Council

In this march 17, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is seen in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has removed chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing a controversial early decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings.

A new memorandum about the composition of the NSC was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. The memo no longer lists the chief strategist as a member of the Principal's Committee, a group of high-ranking officials that convene to discuss pressing national security priorities.

The new memo also restores the director of national intelligence and the Joint Chiefs chairman to the Principal's Committee.

Bannon's addition to the NSC sparked concerns from Trump critics, who said it was inappropriate for the political adviser to play a role on national security matters.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Senate Republicans press ahead with $1B tax cut proposal
Conway will be a keynote speaker at NCGOP convention
Traffic stop teaching in NC driver's ed approved
Trump donates first 3 months of salary to Park Service
More Politics
Top Stories
Risk for overnight tornadoes increasing
Woman charged with burning child
Ex-NC teacher charged in child predator sting
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Man in Drunk Lives Matter shirt charged with DWI
Authorities arrest woman wanted in Wilmington mall shooting
Pregnant Asheville woman gives birth in family van
Show More
Woman found wandering claims to be mermaid
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
NC North Carolina jeweler apologizes for billboard
NC hospital workers fall sick from pot-laced sweets
Fox News, dogged by misconduct claims, faces new lawsuits
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for April
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
More Photos