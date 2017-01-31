.@POTUS has named Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of VA as Acting Attorney General. Sally Yates has been relieved. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 31, 2017

Dana Boente was named as acting attorney general Monday night by President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump replaced the acting chiefs of the Department of Justice and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Monday night in the wake of controversy surrounding his executive order on immigration.Trump first took aim at acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she said Monday evening that she had directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend the president's action, which restricted immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries and banned refugees from Syria indefinitely.The White House said that Yates, an appointee of former President Obama, "betrayed" the Department of Justice with her letter, which questioned whether Trump's order was "lawful." She became acting attorney general once Loretta Lynch left the position."Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration," the White House statement said. Yates was replaced by Dana Boente, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.Trump has picked Sen. Jeff Sessions to lead the Justice Department, but he has yet to be confirmed by the Senate."I am honored to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed," Boente said in a statement. "I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected."White House spokesman Michael Short said Boente was sworn in around 9 p.m. Monday. Reporters and news photographers were not invited to witness the ceremony.A short time later, Trump also replaced the acting director of ICE, Daniel Ragsdale, who took over as acting director on Jan. 20. Ragsdale first joined the agency in 1996 when it was the Immigration and Naturalization Service.Replacing him was Thomas Homan, who has served as executive associated director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations."In this capacity, he led ICE's efforts to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens, including those who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the United States illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts," the statement from the Department of Homeland Security said.Homan, a former New York City police officer, had been with ICE's removal office since 2009.In the wake of Trump issuing the order last week, there was confusion about how it was going to be implemented. A chaotic scene unfolded at the airports and the administration ultimately clarified that the order did not apply to those with green cards.On Sunday, Trump defended the action in a statement: "This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe," he said. "There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order."