PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses while speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON, DC --
President Donald Trump says he has "total" confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions as calls mount for the attorney general to resign or recuse himself over his contact with a Russian envoy.

Trump made the comment in Newport News Thursday. Asked if Sessions should recuse himself, he said "I don't think so."

Democrats are demanding that Sessions resign after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's envoy to the U.S. during the campaign.

READ MORE: Sessions twice met with Russian ambassador in 2016 despite denial

Sessions' conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Some Republicans are joining Democrats in calling on Sessions to step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

READ MORE: Timeline of Jeff Sessions connections with Russian ambassador
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprussia2016 electionWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
