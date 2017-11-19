POLITICS

Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail

U.S. President Donald Trump waves goodbye as he enters Air Force One after participating in the East Asia Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.

Trump's tweet Sunday comes after the father of player LiAngelo Ball minimized Trump's involvement in winning the players' release during an interview Saturday with ESPN. Trump has said he raised the players' detention with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) during the leaders' recent meeting in Beijing.


The players returned to the U.S. last week. They have been indefinitely suspended from the team.

Says Trump: "Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!"

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section.

We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there.
Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11
Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpUCLAu.s. & worldsports
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Breakfast with President Donald Trump?
Florida Democratic Party chair resigns over sexual behavior
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Former White House aide Gorka says Iran 'every Friday declares war on us'
More Politics
Top Stories
Two injured in shooting at Raleigh restaurant
Fayetteville police identify man fatally struck
Longtime country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis dies
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Police: Father failed to help infant found dead in car
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Show More
Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital
Vigil for slain Durham pastor renews calls for justice
4 accused of stealing 10 firearms from Fayetteville home
Vigil remembers Durham teen gunned down Wednesday
Arrest made in deadly Weaver St. shooting in Durham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
More Photos