U.S. & WORLD

Trump to Naval Academy grads: 'You don't give up, you don't give in'

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump shook hands with more than 1,000 newly commissioned U.S. Navy and Marine Corps officers at the Naval Academy graduation ceremony. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --
President Donald Trump stressed the United States' military might as he addressed graduates at the United States Naval Academy Friday, saying the "best way to prevent war is to be fully prepared for war."

Trump spoke to the 2018 graduating class in Annapolis, stressing American military preparedness a day after he canceled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Our country has regained the respect that we used to have long ago," said Trump, who did not mention North Korea in his remarks. "Yes, they are respecting us again. America is back."



Trump drew a mixed response as he spoke to 1,042 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants, drawing applause and silence at times as he emphasized his efforts to boost federal defense spending. Said Trump, "We have begun the great rebuilding of the U.S. military."

"We know that the best way to prevent war is to be fully prepared for war and hopefully we never have to use all of this beautiful new powerful new equipment," Trump said.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Trump said he planned to remain at the graduation to shake each graduate's hand.

Before leaving for the address, Trump said on Twitter he looked "forward to being with some of the greatest people on earth!"



This marked Trump's first time speaking to the academy's graduating class. Last year, Trump addressed the Coast Guard Academy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnavyu.s. & worldPresident Donald TrumpgraduationMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Feds admit they lost track of 1,475 migrant children
Fly over Kilauea summit in awe-inspiring drone footage
Apollo Moonwalker and artist Alan Bean dies at 86
Fly over Kilauea summit in awe-inspiring drone footage
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Feds admit they lost track of 1,475 migrant children
Pres. Trump and North Korea: A timeline of events
Trump on canceled summit: World losing opportunity for peace
Raleigh students prepare for school safety summit; lawmakers battle over gun bill
More Politics
Top Stories
Car rams into Raleigh home
No direct impact expected for NC from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto
Feds admit they lost track of 1,475 migrant children
Hundreds mourn deacon who was killed after church bus hit SUV
Kneeling NFL players 'shouldn't be in the country,' Trump says
Police: Teen charged with murder in drug deal shooting
Atlanta doctor captured dancing and singing during surgery faces lawsuits
Apollo Moonwalker and artist Alan Bean dies at 86
Show More
'Incredibly courageous:' Chapel Hill FD credits 2 residents with saving girl in pool
Driver found with gunshot wound in back after crash in Durham
This wolf-like creature from Montana might be a wolf-dog hybrid
Fuquay-Varina High School gets first title in girls soccer
Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto heads North
More News