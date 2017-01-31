POLITICS

Meet Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee

EMBED </>More News Videos

Judge Neil Gorsuch has been selected as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. (ABC News)

President Donald Trump has selected Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch is a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. He was nominated to the position by President George W. Bush in 2006.

Gorsuch clerked for Judge David B. Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Then he clerked for Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, his law degree from Harvard University and he has a Ph.D. from the University of Oxford.

According to ABC News, he is considered an originalist, a judge "committed to understanding the Constitution's meaning as it was originally intended."

Gorsuch has a wife, Louise, and two daughters.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. supreme courtsupreme court
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Donald Trump announces Supreme Court nominee
NC county GOP chief removes remarks on women's march
From 538: Trump is doing what he said he'd do
Trump replaces government leaders in wake of controversy
More Politics
Top Stories
President Donald Trump announces Supreme Court nominee
3 shot in Raleigh
Raleigh home repeatedly hit by cars finally gets help
Peep holes drilled in I-40 rest area bathrooms
Parent concerned about note found in school
Body cam allegedly shows deputy stealing suspect's cash
Billionaire drug lord wants taxpayers to pay legal bills
Show More
Man shot during argument over bright headlights
Obamacare open enrollment ends at midnight
NC county GOP chief removes remarks on women's march
Franklin Graham updates stance on refugee ban
Missing 14-year-old Cary girl found safe
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
Raleigh home repeatedly hit by cars finally gets help
3 shot in Raleigh
Parent concerned about note found in school
More Video