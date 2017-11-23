POLITICS

Trump tweets 'Happy Thanksgiving,' presents his report card

President Donald Trump Twitter

PALM BEACH, Florida --
President Donald Trump has a Thanksgiving Day message for the nation: Look at all I've done.

Trump told his followers in an early-morning holiday tweet that, "your Country is starting to do really well."


He said: Jobs are "coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years....!"

Trump is celebrating the holiday from his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

He's scheduled to thank members of the military via video conference later Thursday morning.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Dramatic video shows North Korean defector's escape
2 Minnesota politicians resigning over sexual misconduct
Conyers confirms harassment settlement; ethics probe opens
Durham spends $20,000 on new logo
More Politics
Top Stories
Three shot during shootout in Cross Creek Mall parking lot
Body found on Durham Freeway after possible hit-and-run
BUNDLE UP! Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday
1-year-old NC boy found OK following alleged abduction
Girl squeezes mom's hand to say 'I love you' after brain aneurysm
Garner thief steals charity money in overnight crime spree
Person killed in crash on E. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill
Wake Co man kidnapped, forced to withdraw money from ATM
Show More
Wake County deputies respond to road rage shooting
I-Team: Farmers still high on hemp after first-year struggles
Raleigh trainer accused of inappropriately touching underage client
Images released of Cary pickpocket suspects
State cracks down on illicit massage parlors in Wake Co.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
More Photos