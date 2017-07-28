  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
POLITICS

Trump tweets Kelly is new White House Chief of Staff, Priebus out

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has been named new White House Chief of Staff. (Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that he has named Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In the tweet, Trump called Kelly a "Great American."



The President then sent out a second tweet:



Trump said that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Priebus resigned or was fired from the position, though Trump thanked him for "his service and dedication" in a tweet and said, "we accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"

Reince Priebus, right, steps off Air Force One on Friday after being dismissed as White House Chief of Staff. At left is White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino.



Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York.

The move immediately raised questions about the political pecking order and the timing of a new vacancy during a delicate moment for foreign policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdepartment of homeland securitythe white house
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
North Carolina reacts to Obamacare's survival
Celebrities who became politicians
Governor Cooper signs raise the age proclamation
'Skinny' Obamacare repeal fails in dramatic Senate vote
More Politics
Top Stories
Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight
North Carolina reacts to Obamacare's survival
What you need to know about the Outer Banks power outage
Governor Cooper signs raise the age proclamation
Card skimmer reported at Durham gas station
Fayetteville motorcyclist critical after crash with van
Family says 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died
Border officers appeared to encourage teen to drink from bottle containing liquid meth
Show More
North Korea fires possible missile, could land off Japan
Solar eclipse is just 3 weeks away!
Wilson murder suspect turns himself in
Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money
Two injured in shooting outside Fayetteville restaurant
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos