Trump tweets Kelly is new White House Chief of Staff, Priebus out

In the tweet, Trump called Kelly a "Great American."
I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
The President then sent out a second tweet:
...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
Trump said that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."
It wasn't immediately clear whether Priebus resigned or was fired from the position, though Trump thanked him for "his service and dedication" in a tweet and said, "we accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"
Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York.
The move immediately raised questions about the political pecking order and the timing of a new vacancy during a delicate moment for foreign policy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Shakeup includes new vacancy at top @DHSgov position during critical time (N Korea, Iran, cybersecurity issues). Who's next appointee? https://t.co/G6rFXexlVD— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 28, 2017