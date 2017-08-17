Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is siding with folks who want to preserve Confederate monuments across the U.S.The president waded back into the racially charged monument debate on Twitter, bemoaning 'history and culture being ripped apart.'On Tuesday in the wake of the Durham Confederate statue toppling, Gov. Roy Cooper announced in an online op-ed that he was in favor of the state's Confederate monuments coming down.The governor wrote:"Some people cling to the belief that the Civil War was fought over states' rights. But history is not on their side. We cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America fought in the defense of slavery. These monuments should come down."