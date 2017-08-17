POLITICS

President Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues

A damaged nearly century-old Confederate statue lies on a pallet in a warehouse in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Allen Breed/AP Photo)

President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is siding with folks who want to preserve Confederate monuments across the U.S.



The president waded back into the racially charged monument debate on Twitter, bemoaning 'history and culture being ripped apart.'



On Tuesday in the wake of the Durham Confederate statue toppling, Gov. Roy Cooper announced in an online op-ed that he was in favor of the state's Confederate monuments coming down.

The governor wrote:

"Some people cling to the belief that the Civil War was fought over states' rights. But history is not on their side. We cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America fought in the defense of slavery. These monuments should come down."

