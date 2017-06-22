POLITICS

Trump tweets that he did not record Comey

James Comey during the June 8 testimony (left) and President Donald Trump. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images|Luca Bruno/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director.

Trump also tweets that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings exist.

Trump has disputed Comey's assertion that Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had.

When news of Comey's account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Under a post-Watergate law, presidential recordings belong to the people and eventually can be made public. Destroying them would be a crime.

The House committee investigating Russian meddling in the election set a Friday deadline for the White House to hand over any tapes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Senate Obamacare replacement cuts Medicaid
State budget plan moves forward; teachers not pleased
Republican Handel wins Georgia House seat in key contest
Wake Schools prepares to make do with the budget it has
More Politics
Top Stories
Senate Obamacare replacement cuts Medicaid
North Carolina 'DC Pizzagate' shooter sentenced
Police chief pleads with author who hid treasure to 'call off the hunt' after 2 die
Latest track for Tropical Storm Cindy is north of NC
Bergdahl lawyers can't ask if jurors voted for Trump
Traveler pays just $76 for a $7,000 first-class flight
Texas woman who hid gun in her vagina gets probation
Show More
Man flashes mother on Durham's American Tobacco Trail
Coach K rings Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell
Flags to be lowered for NC soldier killed in Afghanistan
New rules passed for Wake Co. school resource officers
Raleigh Police seek suspect after man shot in abdomen
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos